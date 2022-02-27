Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.04% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

