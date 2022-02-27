Royal Bank of Canada Buys 43,029 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Shares of RGLD opened at $120.50 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

