Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,908 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,963 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.