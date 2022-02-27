Royal Bank of Canada Buys 60,529 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,529 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $30.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.