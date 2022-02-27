Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CPT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.