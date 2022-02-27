Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,519 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $76,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($69.32) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

NYSE:FMS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

