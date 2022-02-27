Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.06% of AMERISAFE worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

