Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.32 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.03% of Preferred Bank worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4,587.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

