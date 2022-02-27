Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.28% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.