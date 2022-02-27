Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,617 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 210,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.