Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.65% of Koppers worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Koppers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Koppers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

