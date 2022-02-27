Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.38 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.44% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 101,575 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,070,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

