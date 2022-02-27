Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.06. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $223.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.