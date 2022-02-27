Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 20.78 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 18.06 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

