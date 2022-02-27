Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of ShockWave Medical worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.4% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $175.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.63 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,901. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

