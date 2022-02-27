Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.95 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 690.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,272 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Progyny worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,219. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

