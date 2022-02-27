Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.72% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $139.28 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.31.

