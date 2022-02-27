Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 566.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of Upwork worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $20,211,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $8,493,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPWK opened at $24.54 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

