Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.84 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.