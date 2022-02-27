Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after buying an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 354,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,147,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.99 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $90.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.