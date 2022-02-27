Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $50,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $84.98 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

