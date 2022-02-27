Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

