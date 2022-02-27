Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

