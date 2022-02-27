Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,827 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 6.56% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $110,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7,680.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 321.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period.

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

