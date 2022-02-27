Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,846 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of NCR worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 154,154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

