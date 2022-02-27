Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,573 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,163,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 154,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000.

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $69.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $82.28.

