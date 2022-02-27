Royal Bank of Canada Sells 173,270 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,270 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Kemper worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.