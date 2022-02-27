Royal Bank of Canada Sells 17,402 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $27.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.