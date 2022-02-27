Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,248 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.60% of Dynex Capital worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 379,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after buying an additional 341,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dynex Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 142,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of DX opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

