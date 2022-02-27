Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,672 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of MGM Growth Properties worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 444.4% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE MGP opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

