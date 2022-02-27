Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,632 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of CBIZ worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

