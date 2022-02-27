Royal Bank of Canada Sells 37,793 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

KYN opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

