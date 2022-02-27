Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,047 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.97% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $98.35 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31.

