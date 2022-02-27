RSK Infrastructure Framework Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $126.68 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.37 or 0.07060397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.04 or 0.99904006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

