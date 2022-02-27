RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $37,914.82 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $37,914.82 or 1.00221569 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $91.36 million and approximately $149,670.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

