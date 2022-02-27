RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.97 ($67.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($71.36) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

