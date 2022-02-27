RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

RxSight stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. RxSight has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

