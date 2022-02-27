Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Ryder System worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $572,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of R stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

