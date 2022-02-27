SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $277,460.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.62 or 0.07045676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.16 or 0.99735649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,644,390 coins and its circulating supply is 1,295,053 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

