Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $246,980.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $241.94 million and $246,980.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $11.61 or 0.00030815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000936 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

