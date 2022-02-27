SafeCapital 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $5,841.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00019777 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

