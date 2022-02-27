SafeInsure One Day Trading Volume Tops $67.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $33,653.85 and approximately $67.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000254 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000965 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,298,888 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

