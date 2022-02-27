Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

SAGE opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

