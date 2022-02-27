Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Sanmina stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 300,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.