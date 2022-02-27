Santiment Network Token (SAN) Market Cap Achieves $11.88 Million

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $11.88 million and $11,908.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

