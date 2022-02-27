Scala Price Tops $0.0001 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Scala has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $751,320.26 and $836.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.82 or 0.06916442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.84 or 1.00201611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

