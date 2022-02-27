Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.00.

SBSNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF opened at $29.40 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.