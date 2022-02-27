Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Alleghany by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alleghany by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Y opened at $673.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $605.14 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.