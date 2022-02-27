Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Establishment Labs worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

