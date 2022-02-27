Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $67.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.29. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

